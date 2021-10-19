Liberia' President, George Weah has rewarded Emmanuel Tolue for returning a huge sum of money he found

Tolue met up with the president in Monrovia and received a cash price along with an academic school

A promise has also been made by the president to bestow one of Liberia's highest honour, the order of distinction, on Emmanuel

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an 18-year-old man called Emmanuel Tolue was made fun of by his community after returning a $50,000 (Ghc303,309) he found to its rightful owner.

A recent publication by BBC has however reported that Liberia's President George Weah upon hearing the selfless act of the young man has decided to honour him.

According to the report, President Weah met up with Emmanuel at a ceremony in the capital of the country with a cash price and an educational scholarship.

President George Weah, Emmanuel Tolue Photo credit: @RUFORUM Secretariat/Flickr

The president also promised to reward the kind young man with one of Liberia's highest honour, the order of distinction for his honesty, BBC reported.

