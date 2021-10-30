A Zimbabwean funeral company has allegedly buried a coffin without a body inside without telling the family

According to court papers, the company had the body for six months before burying it in a pauper's grave

The family is seeking legal action while the company management are seeking to settle the matter amicably

Zimbabwe's oldest funeral company, Doves, has allegedly buried a coffin without a body inside only to sneak the body into the mass grave months later.

The family is taking Doves to court amid the claims that the funeral company botched the funeral.

Maxwell Chimwamurombe had died in an accident that resulted in him drowning in March 2021.

The family of Maxwell Chimwamurombe are furious with 'Doves' alleged mistake. Photo credit: UGC/Parker-Price Cremations

Papers filed in court alleges that Doves buried an empty coffin only to realise that the body was still in the mortuary three days later. The papers go on to accuse the company of waiting six months before secretly sneaking the body into a grave according to Times LIVE.

The family say that the company buried Maxwell along with a pauper in what has been described as a mass grave.

The management of the company met with the family in an attempt to resolve the issue outside of court and said that they are currently investigating the situation.

However, the story takes a strange twist as the company now accuses the law firm of trying to extort Doves. The funeral company said that a lawyer wanted the company to buy them a brand new SUV.

