Lady weeps Uncontrollably after she was Disqualified at Immigration Recruitment over Height

The Ghana Immigration Service recruitment process at Kumasi resulted in may tears as many applicants had to part ways with their dreams after falling short of the requirements.

A sad video from the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment process at Kumasi is beginning to break many hearts on social media as it kept gathering more attention by the minute.

The footage that was recorded in a news report by Joy News captured the moment a young lady was seen weeping uncontrollably over getting rejected for not meeting the height requirements.

The officer in charge of taking details of the applicants was seen attempting to console the young lady but that did not reduce the rate at which her tears kept flowing.

Lady Demonstrates how 'Slay Queens' fake Driving in Videos even when they don't have a car

A young lady also brought to light some misleading social media stunts that people make for views and likes.

Sitting at the passenger's seat in front of a salon car, the skilled young lady whose name is not disclosed, was able to record a video of herself pretending to be driving a car.

She held one hand out and kept moving it as though it was controlling the steering wheel while the other hand recorded the moment without capturing the wheel itself.

It would have been impossible for many viewers to realize this was a stunt but for the fact that the video was recorded from another handle, revealing the trick.

Thomas Sarfo: Meet KNUST Student who Did not Attend SHS But Made it to Tertiary

Thomas Sarfo is a Ghanaian young man who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Finance General from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A recent post by Edward Asare on LinkedIn shared that Thomas was able to gain admission to KNUST straight from Junior Secondary School (JSS).

According to the post, the smart man could not afford to go through secondary school as his family did not have the means.

As a result of that, he had to join his brother in the shoe making business until he was able to gather enough money for NOVDEC registration. He studied by himself and got admitted at the prestigious university.

KNUST Graduate Narrates Getting a low Grade for Wearing African Print for his Final year Project Presentation

A young man also resorted to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.

@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.

"Nowadays you can't even do this in Ghana. I wore traditional wear (the official kind) for one of my final year presentations in tech and my lecturer actually marked me down for "improper dressing". Black man erh"

MP for Shama Constituency Whose 1st Daughter Became Lawyer Hails 2nd Child for Becoming Accountant

Honorable Samuel Erickson Abakah, the MP for Shama Constituency in the Western Region of Ghana, welcomed his second daughter Abigail Abakah into accountancy.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @LawyerAbakah, the honorable MP celebrated the beautiful and brilliant young lady for making him proud with her latest achievement.

"My second daughter, Abigail Abakah, a Fellow Member of the Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) was yesterday admitted as a Full Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG). Congratulations to you, Mrs. Abigail Abakah, FCCA, MPAcc, CA. May God bless you," he said.

