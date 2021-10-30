An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a young man took to social media to address an issue he encountered after deciding to patronize Ghana-made goods.

@_kayohefaye shared on his Twitter timeline that he wore a traditional attire for his final year presentation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but he was given a low score for wearing the 'wrong' outfit.

Many who saw the publication on the official Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had a lot to say about it.

Young man in African print

A few of the over 1,000 comments has been highlighted below;

Maeesha Islam wrote:

These lecturers are so quaint in their ways, they believe we are still in 1940’s. They need to discard those old men and women and hire more progressive individuals like the YOUTHS.

Louis Apoogi commented:

When I heard a supreme court judge tell Dr Kpessa Whyte that not wearing a suit to court was improper, that was when I lost hope for our country.

From Opoku Adomako replied:

I once went to an interview with a traditional outfit and was disallowed until I went and change to suit…hmmm Ghana. Always rejecting our own.. till when. Tweaa. Sorry my brother.

Alexander Ofosu commented:

This is absolutely nonsense, what does your outfit got to do with your presentation, if indeed, you have evidence take the school to court.

Nyameaye Agyeman wrote:

Especially those lecturers in UCC. Them dey bore me ruff. I remember in my first level. A lecturer failed me in his subject because i always wore earrings to class and he didn't like it. Nonsense!

From Mohammed De-prof Mohammed:

Hmmmm so called educated penalties. I worn same African print for my presentation in Oxford brooks university in Oxford and the white panelist of 5 were all happy to see my dress in 2013.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shadrach Owusu, an alumnus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has recently recognized as one of the youngest individuals to occupy an official government position in Ghana.

Shadrach is currently a Communication Strategist at the Ministry of Energy.

A publication by Typical black revealed that Shadrach, born on March 28, 1995, had his secondary education at Adisadel College and proceeded to KNUST where he pursued a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering.

