A groom let it all out as he wept profusely while dancing with his mother at his wedding ceremony

In the heartwarming video, the mother looked with teary eyes at her son who kept wiping tears off his face with the back of his palm

Some Internet users thought the groom must really have been close to his mother, while others raised an alarm that the groom's mother will likely control the marriage

A groom couldn't contain his emotions as he wept profusely at his wedding occasion.

The man cried during the mother-son dance.

The groom wept like a baby Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @sorce_photography

In a short video shared by Sorce Photography on Instagram, the groom kept on shedding tears softly while his mum held onto his waist.

The groom's mother with teary eyes watched on as her son continued to wipe of the tears from his with the back of his hand.

The master of ceremony didn't help matters as he hyped the situation while guests stared with mixed feelings evident on their faces.

Social media reacts

@kattygoldmark stated:

"So its okay for a woman to cry when leaving her parents house but not OK for a man to cry.....una don really ment."

@wardrobe_by_denna thought:

"The comment reeks of hypocrisy, so y'all want to bear sons that adore you right?! But when a man adores his mom it turns to a bad thing... Everyone talmabout the wife should beware... Beware of what exactly?! He can love both of them... Stop meeting the wrong men yo!"

@pokohuntaz wrote:

"Please let him show emotions, he is a human being with flesh and blood not stone. Make una no talk trash because man dey cry."

@ojiugo_01 opined:

"Wahala dey ooo bride take note this one na mummyz boy! Hope she doesnt control his home, these are issues daughter inlaw face!"

Groom cries for joy as he adopts bride's children on wedding day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a groom had wept for joy as he adopted his bride's children on wedding day.

While at the altar, the groom Dontez Williams asked his stepdaughters, Abigail and Natalie, if they would love to accept his adoption request.

The kids hugged him as they said a resounding ‘yes!’ to his request. While speaking with the media, Williams said he has become their father from being a stepfather.

The 33-year-old said that he asked them in public on the altar because he wanted to make it official. It should be noted that the couple met online in 2017.

