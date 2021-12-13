A video capturing a couple's moment at a wedding occasion has sparked outrage on social media

In the trending video, the pregnant bride wore a sad look as she kneeled to feed her groom at the event

Many have slammed the man for allowing his pregnant bride to kneel to feed him, others wondered about the sad look on her face

It seemed not to be the best of time for a bride as she wore a noticeable unhappy appearance during what should have been a sweet couple's moment.

In a 47-second video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the pregnant bride went on her knees as she fed her groom with cake.

The bride wore a long face Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

The groom received the cake from her hands and followed it up with a kiss.

It was however observed that the bride wore a frown as she locked lips with the groom.

Interestingly, the groom also didn't wear a smile while the couple's moment lasted. The couple's behaviour has sparked outrage across social media platforms since the video went viral.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the wedding video

@mz_glowreeh stated:

"Like she isn’t even smiling omo this man go use work finish this woman o, no conscience at all."

@dozieedezuno wrote:

"I swear many women lost their senses because they want shame new married women how can a woman that's pregnant and this pregnant is already more than 2 months and your commenting she's unhappy and stress don't you guys see her condition I no blame una maybe una never stay with pregnant woman before."

@abcdejiropqrstuvwxyz opined:

"All this kneelling down is so unnecessary and irritating. Who u wan impress. She is not even smiling, i hope its pregnancy stress."

@sabmarhair.ng remarked:

"She is pregnant and kneeling to give cake again, the guy no even try help her up well, we go still Awwwwnn sha but God no be this kind love abeg"

Sad bride refuses to kiss groom at wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an unhappy bride had dodged her groom's lips as he attempted to kiss her at their wedding.

In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady avoided her man's lips as he made an attempt at kissing her.

The smiling groom after making several frantic efforts at connecting with her lips to no avail settled with pecking a portion of her face.

It was observed that the bride's expression was a direct opposite of her groom as she was visibly sad as if the union didn't please her.

