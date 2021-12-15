Woman Has Internet Busting with Viral Video of Her Trying to Skip Backwards

A social media account holder is keeping her followers entertained as she tries a dance and skips backwards

The woman is seen in the clip getting a few lessons from her hubby and kid, but she really struggles to lean the dance moves

Saffas are laughing at the lady, who is based in New Orleans and says she will keep trying the moves and there are hilarious comments

Local Saffas are entertained by a young woman who is spotted in a viral video clip trying to skip backwards, but she is really struggling. The stunning woman is seen getting a few tips from her child and partner, but she doesn’t seem to get it.

The video clip surfaced on TikTok and it’s trending while getting the attention of many social media users in the popular application. The three happy souls are at home and they are having fun. They decided to teach the lady the latest dancing move but she fails and her body is stiff.

Instead, she skips going sideways and it's seriously funny because they all end up laughing at the woman. The TikTok account holder is based in New Orleans in the United States of America and she works as a nurse. What keeps many impressed is the fact she is willing to keep practising. She posted:

“I’ll keep practicing #jerk #nola #neworleans #louisanatiktok #gettingdownwiththesmiths #fyp original sound - Nasia bae.”

The post reads:

@Snapbackatt said:

“I need to see her skipping forward now.”

@Denise said:

“Hers looks loud hahaha. I’m crying.”

@ImaKBee said:

"She’s doing it cursive hahaha.”

@La’Teisha said:

“I’m over here crying and laughing.”

@Kim Carr said:

“I gotta get off this video, my stomach hurts.”

