Afia Pokuaa has dazzled her fans and followers with new photo which she shared on her timeline

The TV star was seen posing in what looked like a plush home as she flaunted her pretty smile

Vim Lady is noted for her excellent TV presenting skills as well as her high sense of fashion

United Television's TV star, Afia Pokuaa, famed as Vim Lady, has wowed many of her followers with a new photo she shared on one of her social media handles.

In a post she made on Instagram and chanced upon by YEN.com.gh, the UTV presenter was seen showing off her rich and high sense of fashion.

She was standing by the stairs of a house that could best be described as a magnificent edifice as she shared her pretty smile with the world.

Photos of Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady. Source: Instagram/@real_vimlady

Source: Instagram

Vim Lady was spotted wearing a dress made from beautiful lace material and complimented her look with expensive-looking pair of heels to match.

After posting the photo, Vim Lady captioned it:

"I have never said I have flat tummy anywhere o. One day when I get the money I will do a tummy tuck. The gym dier, it has failed me koraa. I can't HAM forever. ADEN. If you ever see me with a flat belly then I have hired a lawyer (Belly band)"

Fans react to the photo

Many loyal followers of the TV star took to the comment section to share their views on the photo and accompanying caption.

delayghana came in with the comment:

"Lol you’re perfect just the way you are"

iamadwoasaahint also wrote:

"You look glorious beautiful"

beverly_afaglo jokingly wrote:

"U can’t kee urself"

the_anlo_ga_girl had this to say:

"Yes! We can’t ham forever la. Nice outfit"

There were many comments that showed Vim Lady was loved and adored despite her concerns.

Source: Yen