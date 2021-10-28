Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband are one of the subjects of discussion on social media

Photos of a beautiful woman and her three children are said to be Mercy's husband's family before they got married

The film star, however, did not seem to be moved by the various opinions about the photos on Instagram

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shared a video of herself and her husband Prince Okojie on her verified Instagram page.

The mother of four sat together with her husband as they prepare to play a Ludo game.

In the video, the actress was heard bragging about how she would beat her husband in three minutes.

The film star asked her husband if he would like to stake some money but Prince Okojie didn't look like he was in the mood for his wife's pranks.

Mercy Johnson plays a Ludo game with her husband. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mercy also told her husband that she doesn't like talking too much over something she knows she's good at. According to her, the world is watching them play the game.

The actress shared the video after photos of her grownup stepchildren and her husband's ex-wife surfaced on social media. A woman called Rita Egwu had dug up the photos, wondering if Prince Okojie was still financially responsible for his first family.

While playing with her husband, Mercy did not look bothered by people's opinion about her and her husband.

Watch the couple play below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

zicsaloma:

"chai! Mami, una hand de sharp for this game o."

iamfaithojo:

"We love you ooo.. but you know we always win."

luchyfoods:

"Nothing Missing Nothing Broken.I love you mercy of the most high."

uc_beddingandcollections:

"I love this family."

qclothier.unik:

"Life no pass like this o."

i.s.o.55:

"You are the happiest most lovely people in the world."

homewarehub_ng:

"Hope you won sha?"

melanin_chommy:

"I dey fear left hand people for Ludo game."

Mercy Johnson vows to take action against teacher bullying her first daughter

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mercy Johnson revealed that a teacher in her first daughter Purity's school who does not like her has been intimidating her daughter.

According to her, since her 8-year-old daughter resumed at her new school, she has been complaining about a particular teacher who comes to her class just to let her know that she does not like the actress.

She has vowed to take action against the said teacher.

