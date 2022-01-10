A security guard in Ikorodu couldn't contain his joy after being blessed with a new bus as a Christmas gift

The security man appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for coming to the rescue of his family of 8

In the trending heartwarming video, he behaved like a baby as he went around the vehicle to inspect it

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, almost reduced a security guard to tears after surprising him with a new bus.

The gift was reported to have been a response to the man's plea on Instagram for a minibus to start his transportation business.

He was overwhelmed with joy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man covered his mouth with his hand after being shown the new branded vehicle.

He made to leave the scene while trying to come to terms with the surprise gift but was beckoned to return by a lady behind the scene.

The stunned man went round the vehicle as if inspecting it.

He praised the governor for uplifting his family of 8 with the bus gift.

"You just saved a family of 8 from poverty in 2022. Thank you Mr governor for making my dream come true,'' the security guard said.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@adamsape2020 stated:

"So touching but the same government uniform officer ‍♂️ go still disturb him when he start doing transportation business.. Congratulations brother and also ready for Police Lasman Roadsafty Vio wahala."

@helloephraim_ reacted:

"You can never understand this feeling… if you’ve never had depression before."

@realkunle opined:

"Normally, if forces wey dy control Mr Gov no too much, e for make sense but BTS Governors too choke for Lagos."

@mko_agha thought:

"This is it. The Good heart of Nigerians restored... I don't care of it's politically motivated. I remember the lady who worked in a Bank as cleaner for 35 year's and no one did sh** for her.. still breaks my heart When I remember that story... We must continue to inspire hope."

Source: YEN.com.gh