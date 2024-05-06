The US Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections

The US Embassy in Ghana has announced the release of the Diversity Visa selections, also known as the American Visa Lottery.

Persons who took part in the Diversity Visa have been asked to check the status of their application via a special link.

The lottery opened from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

The US Embassy also cautioned all applicants to be wary of scammers.

"If you receive an e-mail, text, call, or letter notification, these are scams," a statement said.

The embassy also provided a link to check the status here.

The US Department of State has opened the 2025 Diversity Visa Programme for registration from October 4 to November 7, 2023.

The lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.

However, some reasons might disqualify a person from applying for the DV lottery. Apart from ineligible countries, an applicant who provides misleading claims and information will be eliminated.

The joy of winning the lottery

A couple celebrated migrating to the United States after emerging winners of the diversity American visa lottery.

In a TikTok video, the wife shared how they applied and won twice and showed how they relocated with their kids.

Responding to netizens who asked how they did it, Wabei revealed that they first applied in 2021 and won in 2022.

Reasons applicants might be denied visa to the US

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lawyer in America explained that even though applying for the American Visa lottery is good, it may have some downsides.

The woman said four main dangers are associated with applying for the American Visa lottery.

In a video on YouTube, AK Poku said applicants must know the disadvantages of applying before they do.

The American Immigration lawyer said the US Department of State will get access to all your data after you fill out the form and submit it.

