A man named Afamefuna was left awestruck to find a development abroad he hadn't expected to happen

The Anambra indigene shared photos of kids he spotted hawking water on the street in a country overseas

Social media users have also expressed surprise at the finding abroad where many have considered heaven on earth

A man got many talking on social media after spotting some kids hawking water on a street abroad.

The Anambra indigene, Afamefuna, took his discovery to social media platform Twitter with the caption:

"I saw some kids hawking water in the abroad.

"*Mummy poverty and 2299 BMC operatives liked this post."

His discovery comes as a big surprise to many who always considered countries overseas as perfect havens.

Afamefuna shared a photo of a kid selling water to a man in traffic.

Tweeps react

@Milli0nth said:

"The way USA is going, they may look a lot more like Nigeria in 500 years from now."

@kingZarKonn commented:

"Bro these kids always do that during summer, I witnessed it in Newark during the hot summer."

@Hanee50 stated:

"Poverty is a world wide challenge, the abroad unfortunately is not heaven kindly note...although more can be done by the government. There are certain countries where you won't see this..."

@kl3b_1759 wrote:

"Na hustle. They'll fill water for tap sell am to you for like $10. Some go into grocery stores buy packet of sweets and wait for where they know some celebs will pass through and try to flip it for like 50x the price."

Hawker shares money to prisoners in a correctional service vehicle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a traffic hawker was spotted sharing money to prisoners in a correctional service vehicle.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, the Nigerian man who made a living hawking bottled water approached a parked correctional service bus filled with prisoners.

With his bottled water wares balanced on his head, the hawker handed out wads of cash to prisoners window by window. The incident was reported to have taken place in the course of a traffic jam in Ajah area of Lagos.

The recorder of the video was said to have taken the hawker's phone to get his account details but videoed the incident because it was heart-melting.

