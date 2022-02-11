Girl’s Unusually Hilarious Dance Moves Leave SA Laughing Out Loud: “It’s Her Confidence for Me”
- South African social media users were left in stitches after a woman re-shared a much-loved throwback video
- The clip shows an energetic young girl dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio
- In her Twitter caption, online user @_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A South African social media user @_Spicybeetx brought a golden oldie back to the Twitter timelines and peeps love it just as much as when it first dropped.
A video of a young girl pulling some eye-brow-raising yet hilarious dance moves was re-shared online recently. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio while confidently hyping herself up.
@_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind and it seems her followers can’t help but agree.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Many enjoyed the funny throwback post and shared their comments:
@TebohoMakhele6 said”
“It’s her confidence for me, with this kind of faith she would sell you a corpse and tell you it's alive.”
@_Mavuma reacted:
“Someone said this girl reminds them of me.”
@LuciaKhunou commented:
“Idk why but she reminds me of you @Being_Claudia.”
@Hlake_M said:
“I’ve known this video for a few years now and it’s still my favourite video on the Internet “Vegitta” always kills me and I hate how people never remember it. Now I’m just going to bookmark it.”
@JustLiamLeeds said:
“I have never seen the full video. My first time.”
@TUMELO_MPANE_ wrote:
“It's the confidence for me, 'Wang tlhalogana mos'.”
Vibey woman causes stir online with unorthodox dance moves
In more funny dance videos, YEN.com.gh previously reported on a woman’s excitable dance moves have gotten the attention of peeps after a video of her dancing in the street went viral.
In the TikTok video posted by @chey_pienaar a scarf-clad lady dressed in a black tank top, tracksuit pants, and white sneakers can be gyrating her body while onlookers from nearby restaurants gawk at her in astonishment.
User @chey_pienaar captioned the hilarious video:
“Have you spotted the Umhlanga lady yet? Always vibing in the streets #southafrica.”
Responding to the post @Jj said:
"If she hits my car like that I will drive over her. I don't care how vibey or cool she is."
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh