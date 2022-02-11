South African social media users were left in stitches after a woman re-shared a much-loved throwback video

The clip shows an energetic young girl dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio

In her Twitter caption, online user @_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind

A South African social media user @_Spicybeetx brought a golden oldie back to the Twitter timelines and peeps love it just as much as when it first dropped.

An old video of a girl showing off some unusual dance moves was re-shared online recently. Image: @_Spicybeetx

A video of a young girl pulling some eye-brow-raising yet hilarious dance moves was re-shared online recently. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in pyjamas as she dances along to a song on the radio while confidently hyping herself up.

@_Spicybeetx said the video has been living rent-free in her mind and it seems her followers can’t help but agree.

Many enjoyed the funny throwback post and shared their comments:

@TebohoMakhele6 said”

“It’s her confidence for me, with this kind of faith she would sell you a corpse and tell you it's alive.”

@_Mavuma reacted:

“Someone said this girl reminds them of me.”

@LuciaKhunou commented:

“Idk why but she reminds me of you @Being_Claudia.”

@Hlake_M said:

“I’ve known this video for a few years now and it’s still my favourite video on the Internet “Vegitta” always kills me and I hate how people never remember it. Now I’m just going to bookmark it.”

@JustLiamLeeds said:

“I have never seen the full video. My first time.”

@TUMELO_MPANE_ wrote:

“It's the confidence for me, 'Wang tlhalogana mos'.”

Vibey woman causes stir online with unorthodox dance moves

In more funny dance videos, YEN.com.gh previously reported on a woman’s excitable dance moves have gotten the attention of peeps after a video of her dancing in the street went viral.

In the TikTok video posted by @chey_pienaar a scarf-clad lady dressed in a black tank top, tracksuit pants, and white sneakers can be gyrating her body while onlookers from nearby restaurants gawk at her in astonishment.

User @chey_pienaar captioned the hilarious video:

“Have you spotted the Umhlanga lady yet? Always vibing in the streets #southafrica.”

Responding to the post @Jj said:

"If she hits my car like that I will drive over her. I don't care how vibey or cool she is."

