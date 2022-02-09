A young South African man took to social media to share the good news of his recent achievement

In a Twitter post, @Theo_Payne showed off his new home, which is also the first place to ever call his own

Proud online users were overjoyed for the young man’s newfound independence and wished him well

Few feelings compare to achieving a long-awaited goal. Taking to social media to show off his humble abode was online user @Theo_Payne.

A young South African man shared the great news of renting his first place on social media. Image: @Theo_Payne/ Twitter

He shared an image of his new place in a rural area which he will be renting to be closer to his job.

“Renting in the laliz (homelands) to be close to work. First time having a place to call my own,” said the new homeowner on a tweet.

His fellow online followers were overjoyed for the young man’s recent accomplishment and took to the comments section to wish him well.

Check out their reactions on the post:

@karabo_mosito commented:

“Congratulations, not everyone gets to that point.”

@STILESMbulazi reacted:

“Congrats to many more wins.”

@themaledoll reacted:

“All the best on a permanent.”

@Jay32144396 wrote:

“I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors!!”

@CHRIZ__CJ responded:

“Congratulations bro. May you have the resources to furnish it. I'll get mine too soon.”

@Wolf_Luna28 said:

“Congratulations, to more growth.”

@obsessi63332213 reacted:

“Freedom is priceless.”

@Yobs___ commented:

“That's is a great start.”

