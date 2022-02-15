A photo of a man buying women’s underwear caused a ruckus on the social media streets recently

The image was shared by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees the man dressed in work uniform standing patiently in line

The post was shared just before Valentine’s Day and peeps assume he made the purchase for a lady friend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A photo of a man standing in a queue to purchase ladies' underwear left Mansi social media users with belly aches from laughter.

A photo of a man who buying women’s underwear left Saffas in stitches. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image was shared on Twitter by popular user @AdvoBarryRoux and sees a man dressed in what looks like work uniform standing patiently in line to pay for a 2-pack of lace ladies panties.

The tweet was posted on Sunday, 13 February, and had peeps assuming that the man was getting a Valentine’s Day gift for his bae.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Saffas could not help but laugh at the post and shared their reactions to the post:

“Ebile the ones from this church are the worst nightmare ever.”

@BoyyAshley said:

“As he applies for a detention at men's conference.”

@Dzivhul46176548 replied:

"I don’t see anything wrong here.”

@HMgxaji said:

“This matter has been brought forward to the Men's Conference DC, it will be dealt with decisively with immediate effect.”

@black_communist replied:

“With this generation, you will find out that he is buying for himself.”

@Spliffstah86

“It's the thought that counts... maybe you haven't bought your person anything.”

Man gets the fright of his life at work in hilarious video

In a story of another man who had Saffas laughing, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mzansi online users could not help but laugh after watching a video of a frightened man who was pranked by his colleague at work.

In the funny clip shared on TikTok, a general worker can be seen opening a large container, out of which a grown man pops out. The worker gets a huge fright and judging by his reaction, doesn’t seem too chuffed about the prank at all and mutters a few words in irritation before walking off.

The video posted by @Velimtshali has over 655K views.

Social media users found the video both funny and entertaining.

Check out some funny comments on the post:

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi commented:

“He deserves a day off after this.”

Source: YEN.com.gh