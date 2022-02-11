A father entertained his family on his 79th birthday as he sang classic hip hop song and danced

The video of a man dancing in the presence of his children as he celebrated his 79-year-old birthday has gone viral on social media.

When one of the children requested that he sing for them, he asked to know if they wanted a hip hop song and the child said yes.

Is that a latest song?

With a big smile on his face, he said he would be singing the 'latest'. He started singing Puff Daddy's I'll Be Missing You released in 1997.

He stood at the request of his children and started dancing. It was such a lovely sight.

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 26,000 likes with almost 2,000 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

jolly_coffee said:

"Daddy don train children finish so he can sing and dance na."

emekanomics said:

"This is so nice ... the kind of stuff i want to do with my kids and grand kids by God’s grace."

wale.asifat said:

"Daddy said latest song, that song don reach 20years. Wonderful man , God bless and keep him."

youdeechic said:

"Osheeee Dad with the sauce, hype can make you overdo yourself.... if I’m dancing and you just say Kimmo aahhhhhh I will scatter the dance floor."

