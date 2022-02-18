Photos of a young boy who wowed a man, Everest Ebuka Uzodike, with his mechanical skill have gone viral

The kid was able to repair the young man's faulty generator quickly after he came to him highly recommended

Many shared the boy's snaps widely as some hoped that those with resources will establish him in business

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man, Everest Ebuka Uzodike, has gone on Facebook to share an encounter he had with a young boy in his community.

After Ebuka's generator got faulty, he asked around about the best repairer in his area. In response, people brought him a young boy.

The man was appreciated for writing about the Nigerian boy. Photo source: Everest Ebuka Uzodike

Source: Facebook

He fixed the generator in minutes

The young man revealed that the kid was able to fix the generator's issue in a few minutes. He stated that he has been thinking of how best to reward the boy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the comment section, Ebuka stated that he gave him N3,000 for the job, but when he realized the money would go to his master, he gave him another N2000 for himself.

I bought him a phone too

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about how fulfilled he was to post about the boy, he said:

"Yes I was very happy, I bought the young man a phone yesterday. Not that I have but I feel I had to do it for him, people wanted to reach the boy and the number of his master which I collected was not available, so I had no choice than to go and buy him a phone and then registered a MTN line for him."

Ebuka revealed that when he gave the boy a new phone, he was so happy about it.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 2,000 shares and tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Timoexcel Nzubechukwu said:

"With the little he know he needs to push further. In mechanical engineering. he will be great in that occupation."

Jude White said:

"Whenever he is ready to start his own, you can locate a shop for him, contact me then to make my contribution."

Chioma Okolue said:

"Very impressive! Thank God will still have children that want to learn work."

Shedrack Joel said:

"Beautiful! Check, there are some tools and gadgets he might need to support his skills. This is phenomenal!"

Pato Rg said:

"You have play your part dear, God will do the rest by touching the hearts of rich people."

Young boy hawking plantain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Hon Ogwu Austine shared a video of a hawking boy. The man hopes the boy will get the help he deserves.

In the clip, the boy placed his tray of plantain in front of a deserted building as he set down to work on his school's assignment.

When the man asked him what he was doing, the boy in a low-fearful tone with his book in his hand said that he was working on his homework.

Source: YEN.com.gh