A Nigerian man, Gborienemi Mark-Charles II, has said he never spent up to N50,000 to plan his wedding

Gborienemi added that his wife cautioned him against wasting money to entertain guests and serve food

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post said he got himself a special woman as her type is rare to come by

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian man, Gborienemi Mark-Charles II, has revealed how he did not spend up to N50,000 to plan his wedding.

At a time when many want grand-looking wedding ceremonies, the man said his wife told him that he should be frugal when planning theirs as she does not want him to waste money.

The man said that they wore their old clothes for the ceremony. Photo source: Gborienemi Mark-Charles II

Source: Facebook

I don't want you to waste money

A part of her words read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I don't want you to waste your money on bridal dresses, food, drinks, hall, decoration, and other unnecessary things."

Gborienemi stated that the woman told him to add the money to his business instead. To achieve a simple wedding, the man settled her bride price and only took her to the altar.

They wore old clothes

He revealed that less than 10 guests from both families were present. For the ceremony, they never bought any new clothes, they wore their old ones.

The man said:

"It can only be God. It is rare to find this kind of lady nowadays. But I guess I am a lucky man. By God's grace, I added the money meant for the elaborate wedding to my business. And my business is currently doing fine. And we are happily married."

See his Facebook post below:

Please, keep her

Those who saw the Facebook post are of the opinion that the woman is a keeper.

Below are some of the reactions:

Akpi Banabo Oyinkepreye said:

"This is lovely, God will bless and keep them, this is the kind of woman the Bible refers to as the VITEOUS WOMAN... Congratulations."

Bideke Fransisco said:

"The woman is the bone of your bones, always make her happy.congratulation."

Naamah James said:

"Congratulations my brother, if every girl will understand that suggestion. I wish you happy marriage home."

Ogbowei Michael K Bruce said:

"Wow, that sounds sweet, congratulations to you both."

Bideke Fransisco said:

"The woman is the bone of your bones, always make her happy.congratulation."

Man-made lady laugh

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Stan Akpuda, narrated how he met the love of his life in an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng.

The man revealed that he was on his way to work when he met a beautiful lady inside the keke (tricycle) that he boarded.

It should be noted that the lady was also going to her office that day. Stan revealed he was able to get her laughing as he made funny jokes.

Source: YEN.com.gh