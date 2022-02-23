African billionaire Aliko Dangote in the last 24 hours made more money than Elon Musk, Bill gate and the top five richest men in the world

Dangote's newfound wealth helped him jump 8 places to rank in 83rd place to cement his place as one of the world's richest

Much of Dangote's net worth is connected to his main firm, Dangote Cement Plc, and hence changes with the stock price of the company.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Africa Aliko Dangote’s net worth in the last 24 hours saw its wealth increase by 69.4 million US dollars.

According to Bloomberg, Africa's richest man's wealth is now worth $20 billion which put him as the 83rd richest man alive as it recovers from the drawdown of his wealth a week ago.

Since the start of 2022, Dangote's wealth has increased by $934 million thanks to the impressive performance of his cement company.

Movement in Dangote's wealth Credit: bloomberg

Source: Facebook

As Dangote's wealth increased the five richest men in the world Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates suffered huge losses.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Bloomberg data shows that Elon Musk in 24 hours suffered a loss of $8.24 billion while Jeff Bezos wealth dropped by $2.43 billion.

The third and fourth richest man in the world Bernard Arnault and Bill Gate also saw his wealth plummets by $3.13 billion and $886 million respectively.

At 14 places sat Mark Zuckerberg who also had a terrible day as he lost $1.48 billion of his wealth in the last 24 hours.

In fact with Dangote's newfound wealth he is now richer than Roman Abramovich the owner of Chelsea football club who sits at 124th.

Majid Michel Spotted with Aliko Dangote in new Video

Popular Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has been spotted in the company of Nigerian businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majid is seen walking side by side with Dangote and they were having a discussion that is not heard.

Both men look simply dressed in the video, with Majid rocking an African print while Dangote wore a suit.

Source: YEN.com.gh