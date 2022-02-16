Popular Ghanaian artiste, Ova Wise, is undoubtedly one of the richest musicians we have in the country if not the richest

The rich and fabulous lifestyle of the artiste can not be compared to any other in the Ghanaian music industry

Four years ago, the musician spent over $80,000 dollars for the release of his debut single, ‘Me & You’ which included the renting of some exotic animals as props

Popular Ghanaian musician and revered style and fashion enthusiast, Jessie Kumordzie, widely known by the stage name Ova Wise is a force to reckon with when it come to making the 'papers' rain and living large.

Ova Wise's rich and lavish lifestyle is out of this world. He is one of the few if not the only Ghanaian that gives of the wealthy and fabulous vibes of an A-list, Hollywood stars like

For an artist who spent $80,000 on his debut single 'Me &you' which had him rent kangaroos, cougars, zebra, donkeys and peacocks just for the video.

Ova Wise. source:Instagram/@ovawise

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 plush photos of Ghanaian musician Ova Wise that proves he is overly rich.

