Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has hung out with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, in a new video

The two men are seen having a deep discussion but that cannot be heard in the video

Many are stunned by Dangote's humility in the video and have praised him

Popular Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has been spotted in the company of Nigerian businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majid is seen walking side by side with Dangote and they were having a discussion that is not heard.

Both men look simply dressed in the video, with Majid rocking an African print while Dangote wore a suit.

A collage of Majid and Dangote. Photo credit: @infoindustria.com @majidmichelmm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is noticeable in the video that Dangote paid attention to Majid and granted him audience, something that is not common with some other celebrities, let alone Africa’s richest man.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the video and described Dangote as a very humble man.

Adwoa Afriyie, for instance, said some Ghanaian celebrities would not even wave back when you wave at them, but Dangote is humble:

adwoa_afriyie: “Our 2 by 4 celebs yi bi, when you wave at them koraa responding koraa is a problem. See how humble he looks.”

Ohemaa also wondered why the richest men are always humble:

ohemaa_akosua_esther: “Why is it the richest men are always humble?.”

Akosua also described Dangote as humble:

akosua_sika03: “This man is very humble.”

To Margaret, Dangote is simple ad down-to-earth:

magaretbensti: “Simple and down to earth Man.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

moda_st.patrick: “Awesome Dangote said; "I don't own houses around BUT, I know people who work for me who own houses in the UK".”

triple_c_gh: “Definition of greatness.”

gotti.oz: “Op3 loan.”

papayaw591: “Majid you are blessed.”

simonsmithsam_azorpetey: “Be with the best people in life.”

youngking7670: “A kid who knows how to wash his hand properly can dine with an elder...deep thinkers understand this...weldone majid.”

Source: Yen Newspaper