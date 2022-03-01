Canadian ambassador to Nigeria, Kevin Tokar, and other foreigners have all gone to spend time with homeless kids under Oshodi bridge

The children were paired with the white men as they had a great time playing the chess game with each other

Many prayed for Tunde Onakoya for giving the marginalised kids and others better opportunities in life

The convener of Chess in the Slums, Tunde Onakoya, has shared how the Canadian high commissioner, Kevin Tokar, and other officials visited kids under the Oshodi bridge.

Making a thread on Twitter, he shared a video of the ambassador with others from HMCS Goose Bay- a Kingston patrol ship.

The kids were really happy playing with the white men. Photo source: @Tunde_OD

Source: Twitter

The high commissioner introduces himself

The man went around in a clip as he introduced himself to all the kids and area boys. The man also spoke about the relations between Nigeria and Canada.

The children who have been tutored by Chess in the Slum appeared in cool footwear and colourful T-shirts.

We are all area boys

According to the Tunde, the kids were paired with the ambassador and other officials that were around. Tunde in one of the posts said:

“In this moment, it didn't matter the color of anyone's skin, social class, background or nationality. Humanity prevailed. Let's stop believing that our differences make us superior or inferior to one another. We are all Area Boys.”

See the post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 16,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Janniebabe3 said:

"As you keep sowing into the lives of these children, goodness and mercy will never depart from you all the days of your life. I love the love you have for the children."

@lolitagift said:

"@Tunde_ODWell done man, continue the good work."

@OkoyeJanefranc2 said:

"It's incredible Tunde, remain blessed."

@20twoz said:

"Had tears of joy dropped from my eyes. This is inspiring."

@FavourThomas10 said:

"This is commendable, kudos!"

@latmos997 said:

"Wow. This is great, to be in Oshodi underbridge now seems to be a privilege."

Area boy gets bus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a kind man, Dayo, volunteered for days to help Chess in Slum initiative when they were having a programme for the homeless under the Oshodi bridge.

During those days, Dayo stopped working because he was passionate about helping people. Due to the fact that he was absent from work, his boss sacked him and he lost his job as a bus conductor.

As a way to reward him, the initiative headed by Tunde Onakoya crowd-funded and bought him his own mini-bus.

Source: YEN.com.gh