American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a brand new car, a truck, and over GHc6,000 ($1000) tip for a waitress

He reportedly learned that a family identified as the Collins had a car problem and then decided to help them out

Shaq, as he is popularly called bought the family a 15-passenger van and a truck, attracting praises online for his kind act

In a show of kindness and selflessness, American basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal has blessed a family with the gift of a car and a truck.

Shaq was said to have learned that the family identified as the Collins was having a car problem and made arrangements to help out. Not only that, but the legend also got the family a truck.

Shaq came through for the family. Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg and @goodnewsmovement

He paid for their meal and tipped a waitress

After the huge vehicle gifts, Shaq took the family out to Rainforest Cafe where he paid for their food and then tipped a waitress with over GHc6,000 ($1000).

When the post was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, many people said Shaq is known for his milk of human kindness. A few reactions from the post are captured below:

@kenlubetsky reacted:

"While Shaq is huge his heart is even bigger. This clearly reflects on his upbringing. Kudos to his parents."

@thomasburns commented:

"Shaq does with his money what everyone says they would do if they had his money."

@chaelthornton said:

"How do you not love this guy? He’s the best."

@bratleahgrace wrote:

"If Shaq runs for President…he has the chance the get all the votes!"

@narinegharibian said:

"Shaq is rich for the people. His Walmart stories always captivate me."

@marilynmamordeverdad commented:

"You can do great things with money... Money isn't good or bad, it's what you do with it what makes the difference."

