A 70-year-old unmarried virgin identified as Genevieve has stated that she wants a boyfriend who is aged 21

The woman who has never left her house before said she has never had a boyfriend and doesn't know what it feels like

Genevieve has been living in harsh conditions owing to a health challenge that makes it difficult to use her legs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the age of 70, a woman named Genevieve has never had any intimate affair with anyone, but it wasn't a decision she took by choice; she is only a victim of circumstance.

Genevieve suffers a health challenge that forces her to crawl as she cannot use her legs; she has never walked before.

She has never left her house Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Afrimax

Source: UGC

She has never had a boyfriend or proper education

Speaking exclusively with Afrimax, the physically challenged woman said she was born like an average child in 1952.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, her parents would notice that their child found it difficult to walk and continued to crawl.

They had thought the situation would change as she grew but that never became the case.

Genevieve was said to have been infected as a child, which affected her legs, making the woman a liability for her parents.

Genevieve's parents didn't send her to school because they couldn't afford a wheelchair and could not be carrying her every day to and fro.

Apart from not being able to acquire education, her condition meant she couldn't get a boyfriend.

Genevieve's neighbours came to her rescue

The 70-year-old was all alone after the demise of her parents and would have died if not for her neighbours.

According to Genevieve, her condition made it difficult for her to make ends meet or leave the house. The woman added that her neighbours, though not well to do, resorted to giving her food but this doesn't come often.

She hilariously told the interviewer that she wants a 21-year-old man and wants to be someone's wife too.

Watch the touching video below:

Social media show solidarity with the woman

Monica Olwagen stated:

"These people fall under governments. If Afrimax can find them why can’t their governments find them and do what they are supposed to and that’s taking care of the most vulnerable! GOD be with us."

Adella mcintosh wrote:

"This is so sad. Lord please hear our cry, your daughter needs you. May you provide for her according to your riches in glory, please do for her what she cannot do for her self. Nothing is impossible for you. ....in Jesus name....Amen."

Luis martins said:

"Human nature is unpredictable, I wish she had children and grandchildren to look out after her...how she manages to survive in the present-day is a miracle totally self-isolate this is just another example that African Gov don't give hook about their citizens."

Wanda Christian

"My heart just broke for her, and brought me to tears and I don’t get emotional easily. I pray she gets not just a wheelchair but somehow she gets the medical treatment to help her feel better and live better."

55-Year-Old Woman Says She Married as a Virgin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 55-year-old woman had stated that she married as a virgin.

55-year-old Esther stated that she kept her innocence till she eventually got married.

The lady who makes a living as a garment producer said she waited on God for a miracle and was never in any relationship.

"The devil had plans to stop me from getting married. When I felt I was ready, there was no man coming for me. I kept waiting on God for a miracle till I reached 55 years. I never dated anyone till I got married," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh