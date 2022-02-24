An emotional woman is unhappy her husband has never gotten her a gift of any sort since they got married

In a post on Facebook she opened up about confronting her man about it but he seemed unbothered

The young man said the lack of gifts from her partner makes her feel unloved and less thought of by him

A sad Ghanaian wife has recently taken to social media to lament about how she never receives gifts from her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It Moms had the woman anonymously recounting that she started taking care of her husband and buyng him gifts when they were both students and he was poor.

Since then, she continues to shower her man with gifts the least chance she gets and to date, although her partner is fully employed, there has been no moment she has received a present from him.

" My husband has worked for about six years now but has never bought me a gift on any occasion before although he performs his responsibilities as a father and husband so well", she wrote.

According to the woman, her husband's refusal to purchase things for her makes her feel unloved and less thought of by her partner and although she has complained about it to him, nothing has been done.

"I feel so sad because I love gifts especially one from a lover because it reminds you that you’re in their hearts and minds. I’ve complained about this severally and talked to him about how it makes me feel about him but he looks and acts unbothered. I feel like my husband doesn’t love me enough"

The woman's emotional post got many talking on social media.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 700 comments with over 760 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Maame Gyamfua Kankam Boadu said:

"My dear, some men do not really cherish occasion. Some do not even remember their birthday's talk of occasion. If he performs his duty as a husband and a father, then there is no need to worry. Pamper yourself by buying nice stuffs for yourself when you want to. Don't think too much about that because you are not in that boat alone. Just be happy."

Naa Adjeley Pobee commented:

Continue buying him gifts, and buy for yourself TOO. Let him see both yours and his. It will take time, but he will start buying

Esther Gwendolyn Gyampo wrote:

My dear, don't get angry because of this gift issue. There are people who are always on the receiving end and say " thank you" but don't know how to give to others. Inculcate the habit of giving in your kids, so that they grow up with that. Accept that as his character. Please stop giving him gifts.

From Cyndy Kramps:

He isn’t speaking your love language but I feel he should have read in between the lines especially when you specifically told him you will be expecting a gift from him. Some of us humans don’t know ooo my madam, maybe he just doesn’t know how to do it

