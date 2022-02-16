A lady got angry reactions from her mother when she told her that she is considering working in an adult club

The mother asked her daughter if she really knows what happens in that kind of club to want to work there

When the lady said her friend is working there and making cool money, the mother made an attempt to hit her

A young lady, Destiny Ese, got a funny reaction from her mother when she pranked her and told her that her friend got a job in a strip club and she is making money.

The mother grimaced as she screamed "Strip club!" She asked her daughter if she really knows what goes on in that kind of place.

The mother's expression was bitter when the daughter made the announcement. Photo source: @destinyesee

Source: Instagram

Are you joking or what?

When Ese told her mother that she is considering working in the same place, the woman would not have any of it.

The angry mother asked her daughter if she has ever been to a strip club before. She asked the child if she is trying to pull her legs or is being serious.

The mum also asked what the friend needed the huge sum of money she was getting from the strip club for.

The mother told her daughter:

"If I slap you."

Watch the video below

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 400 comments and thousands of likes when it was reshared by @nweworldwide.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions:

bantucurls20 said:

"The way she turned her head when she heard strip club."

el_galenow said:

"Destiny you’re lucky she doesn’t have her slippers on..."

bertooliveirapereira said:

"Destiny, be careful, you're playing with your life."

yourfavoriteskinnygirl said:

"My mother would've take me to the pastor for deliverance."

emi.di said:

"I love the reaction. This is what we need. Proper African woman to tell them what is good or not. Bravo Mama."

