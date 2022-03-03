A digital content creator and mother, Estelle Frema Appiah, has in a video wowed people with her lovely family

Estelle's kids and husband all performed to Desiigner's Panda song as they stepped out in amazing outfits

Many people who reacted to the family's video wondered how the mother snapped back quickly with a flat belly despite having many children

The video of a woman, Estelle Frema Appiah, showing off her family of seven has stirred massive reactions on social media.

People could not stop talking about how beautiful Estelle's husband and kids are. The woman and her family stepped out in a lovely video as Desiigner's Panda hit song played in the background.

The woman and her family all understood the assignment. Photo source: @vintage_estelle

Amazing transition

In the short performance, the woman in her pyjamas stood in front of her husband and kids who were seated on the couch looking at her.

Making her hands like someone holding an imaginary rifle, Panda song came on and they transitioned into beautiful outfits.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 86,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

chiaka_obaigbena said:

"Please what did you do to make your belly flat after 5 kids? I'm seriously battling postpartum belly fat. Baby is 1 month old and I still look heavily pregnant."

thatgirl_beautyrush said:

"It’s the husband for me, that’s down with your shenanigans for me."

omotoke_ogunlabi said:

"My attention is just on you, you’re just a supper sweet mom."

bibsandcribsgh said:

"I just had to take my time to watch the kids and it’s my little gentleman in the orange for me."

bibsandcribsgh said:

"Exactly HOWWWWW did you pull this off? Wow."

buerkie_love said:

"U and hubby look alike as if u are brother and sister."

