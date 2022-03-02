Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, virtually stopped her father from playing his video game in the house

In a video the rapper shared, Island took his Playstation controller and bolted with it while the game was in session

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from social media users who found Island's running funny

Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, is growing into a fine and bubbly girl. Even though she is only a year and a half, Island seems to bring a lot of joy in the house.

In her latest video on social media, Island got her father laughing so hard with her antics while he played a game on his Playstation.

The video shared on Medikal's Instagram stories had Island virtually stopping her father from playing the game. She picked the Playstation controllers (PS pad) and bolted with it.

Island was standing in front of the giant television screen with the PS controller lying on the TV unit. She touched the controller for a while before picking up.

Island then started after her father exclaimed at her. She swiftly moved to the other side of the living as Medikal asked her to bring back the controller. She did not even turn back to look at her father's face.

The manner in which Island run away with the controller got Medikal to laugh at her.

Watch below to see the video as reposted on Pulse Ghana.

Medikal's video with Island stirs laughter

The video of Medikal and his daughter has stirred loads of funny reactions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

hannuella.abena.7 said:

"Efie wura ampa."

denoraofficial said:

"So in her mind she’s running?."

my_rhanda said:

"So is that supposed to be runningkids."

mandyfor_ever said:

"In her head she is moving fast aama."

@mizsarahadu said:

"Rich family play if she had come from the other family like by dee she’s sitting somewhere quiet crying they won’t fellow you and say island bring it back you koraa you won’t do it because one yell p3 you go fall ."

say.mayo.35 said:

"Kids are blessing, may the good Lord bless every one."

Island welcomes Fella Makafui after Dubai trip

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported by that Fella Makafui had shared a new adorable video with Island.

The video showed Island in an ecstatic mood as she runs to welcome her mother back home after a trip.

Fella Makafui travelled to Dubai and had spent some days away from home.

