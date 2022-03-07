A video of a man falling off his bike on a busy highway has caused a buzz on the social media streets

The dashcam footage was shared by online user @MeetPrisha and sees the biker quickly running away from oncoming traffic, just missing a truck

Online users are sharing their comments and reactions on the Twitter post, which currently has over 1.2 million views

An anxiety-raising video was shared online of a biker who managed to evade death in the nick of time. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by online user @MeetPrisha on Sunday, 6 March and has over a million views.

A video of a biker managing to evade death by a split-second was shared online. Image: @MeetPrisha/Twitter

The clip, which appears to be taken by dashcam footage, shows heavy rainfall on a busy highway before a man on a bike appears and abruptly falls to the ground.

He quickly gets up in an attempt to get away from the oncoming traffic before a massive truck crosses his path. His guardian angel must have been smiling upon him as he manages to miss the truck just before it could collide with him.

“If you ever underestimated the power of one second,” the tweet was captioned.

Online users responded to the post with reactions of shock and relief. Others also questioned how the person recording knew to have their camera on:

@Enigma_Gpes

“With this video, it felt you made it happen because you knew it was gonna happen. Why was your camera videoing at the time in that direction?”

@SlymasterSteven wrote:

“Why did he cross that lane? Could have stayed where his motorcycle was.”

@wadhawan2011 commented:

“He has saved himself from sure death, destiny was with him - MAY GOD give him a long and healthy life.”

@WF_Watcher remarked:

“Presence of mind. Lucky chap. But…Watch again from 0:05 till 0:09!! How a 2nd helmet was rolling on the road while the helmet was still on his head!? Where did that come from??”

@navjeetjha1 said:

“Truck was anyway slow...”

@Jahnavi09 asked:

“Why was this person recording?”

