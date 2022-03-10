A Nigerian man has worked hard in America and made it in life as he became a pilot after 15 years of dedication

While making his first flight to Lagos, he told his passengers how the journey is an important one for him

Many people onboard clapped for him as he spoke both Yoruba and Pidgin English to create an atmosphere of cordiality

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian man who is a pilot wowed many in America as he came out to the cabin before a flight to announce to the passengers their destination.

After introducing himself to them as a Nigerian-born citizen, all of them clapped. He said the day is a special one for him as it would be his first flying a plane to Nigeria.

His passengers celebrated him as he spoke their languages. Photo source: @bukkywright, boyobanky

Source: Instagram

Hard work truly pays

He proceeded to tell them that the flight is going to be taking more than 10 hours. When the man started speaking Yoruba, there was more hooting for him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Nigerian pilot also transitioned into the Pidgin language to make everyone feel at home. A rapturous clapping burst.

According to Actress Bukky Wright, the young man started as a customer service support in 2007 in America before he became a pilot 15 years later.

Watch his video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

tosinmartha said:

"Naija too rugged. We must succeed sha ni. The problem of our country is bad leadership, Nigerians are smart, intelligent, tenacious, goal getters awon to nse olori wa won fe ke eniyan gberi."

iambos_ said:

"It’s takes hard work to get to the TOP and it’s takes consistency and discipline to remain at the TOP."

omotunde_apinke_ogundimu said:

"NAIJA to the world I am sure someday things will turn for the better for us."

damsel_chick001 said:

"May you continue to always have safe flight and safe landing. I am super proud of you dear."

bellaellacakes said:

"This is so beautiful to watch...dream it, be it! Saved this for my daughter's to watch in the morning."

Blind Lady Becomes First Person to Graduate with Accounting Degree from PSU

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that in 2018, Sam Biyazin graduated with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU, becoming the first blind student to attain the feat in the establishment.

The Ethiopian-born inspired many with her pioneering achievement as she paved the path for people like herself and abled students alike.

Originally, Biyazin was not born blind, but an accident left her visually impaired at age four, according to Devon Haskins of KGW News.

Source: YEN.com.gh