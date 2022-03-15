A taxi driver identified as Babatunde Kewejo with no legs has lamented that passengers disrespect him and often would refuse to board his car

The 39-year-old shared that he had also been punched in the face by another driver and hit with a gun by a mopol personnel

The father of two who was born with legs narrated how he lost both of them at the young age of 7

For Babatunde Kewejo, a man with no legs, working as a taxi driver has been very challenging.

The 39-year-old who works in Ibadan shared in an interview with BBC News Pidgin some bad treatment he had received from passengers and others.

Babatunde's legs were amputated at age 7 Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Passengers don't accord him respect

According to Babatunde, some passengers refuse to enter his car when they notice he has no legs, while some who board his whip disrespect him.

"My challenge with the work is that some passengers don't treat me well, especially when they see that I have no legs. They don't respect me."

The father of two recalled how a certain driver punched him in the face and how a mopol personnel hit him with his gun.

Why Babatunde became a taxi driver

The happily married father of two stated that he learnt to drive in the year 2000. When he first acquired a car and need a tutor, the person he got refused because of his condition. This made Babatunde teach himself.

Instead of being a liability to anyone, Babatunde said he decide to become a taxi driver.

"I decided to be a taxi driver because I don't want to be a burden to anyone. I have been working as a taxi driver for over two years now, he said."

How Babatunde lost his legs

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho transport graduate said he lost his legs at the age of 7.

Babatunde was born with polio which resulted in a deformity of his legs. He said his mother had taken him to a man who boasted of being able to straighten the legs.

The leg was straightened but it soon began to decay from bottoms up. This meant they had to amputate both legs.

He attended primary, secondary schools and eventually graduated from the university in 2009 as an amputee.

Social Media Users shower him encomiums

Esther Ukele said:

"I love your courage bro.

"Truly you don't want to be a burden to anyone and is only people that believe in themselves could say this, laziness is not an excuse.

"May God continue to strengthen you IJN Amen."

Otiko Agnes said:

"God bless u sir, u are such a hard-working man. Destiny helper will locate u financially and provide a prosthesis for u so that u can do Better and more comfortable."

Onuoha Chuckz said:

"This is inspiring, am starting my driving lessons back, all na mindset...God bless you sir, you'll Never lack anything in Life, And God will continue to provide for you and your family IJN, Amen."

