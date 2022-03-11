A father of seven children, Ashiru Salisu, has spoken about how he lost his friends in the Nyanya bomb blast that happened years ago

The taxi driver revealed that after losing one of his hands, he had to resort to another way of making ends meet

Another victim, a ticket seller, also narrated how someone she knew was rendered leg-less by the act of terrorism

A young Nigerian man, Ashiru Salisu, who was one of the victims of the Nyanya car park bomb blast that happened in Abuja eight years ago has spoken to Legit.

In conversation with Legit.ng, he said that he was in the very car park when the bomb went off. He added that his colleague who was by his left-hand side got killed in the blast.

A victim of Nyanya bomb blast that happened eight years has spoken.

It all happened so fast

Salisu told Legit.ng that the bomb wreaked havoc before anybody could react to it. He lost his hands in the gruesome incident that claimed many lives.

The taxi driver added that he saw nothing except pieces of body scattered all around and everybody’s reality changed for bad.

Since the accident, the man lost his means of livelihood and could no more drive a vehicle because of his disability.

Another person who witnessed the event, a ticket seller, narrated how she missed the blast by a close shave. She said one of her colleagues’ two legs were lost to the blast.

I have seven children to feed

It should be noted that the incident change things for people who work at the park as they could not return to living normal lives anymore.

Salisu revealed that he has seven children and no relief materials ever came from the government or any organisation.

Below are some of the reactions:

Walex San said:

"This is very sad indeed, Nigeria is in big mess."

Asuk Nathan Sampson said:

"You see how useless the government of this country is? This are the people who needs help from the government, yet they prefer helping those who already have."

Oladele Joseph said:

"Asuk Nathan Sampson You are right brother."

