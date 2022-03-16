A young man has shown how much strength he really has as he pulled a Toyota truck with his hands

Many people who saw what he did were surprised as they kept hailing him all through the task in a viral video

Nigerians who reacted to his clip also lauded his effort as some jokingly said he has the capacity to shoulder a nation's problems

A corps member amazed many people at a Lagos orientation camp with his great show of strength in a viral video.

In a clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man pulled a Toyota truck with his bare hands and moved it as people kept screaming.

Nigerian man wowed many with his strength. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Man like biblical Samson

People close to him hyped and motivated him with money. After he was done with the herculean task, he ran to the stage with pride.

All his body was sweating from the effort he had exerted.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

__kofoworola_ said:

"Make he con carry Nigeria problem for shoulder."

wallpaperplace said:

"Just one contact with Delilah, the entire strength will be gone."

ofure_pop said:

"Let me shock you guys... he didn’t win and he wasn’t even among top 3... too bad."

seungold10 said:

"Samsoni alagbara, e chop belleful."

iamade_damola said:

"When are we sending him to Ukraine? He looks fit and ready to work under pressure."

rhyme__ace said:

"2min na them dey exhibit physical strength like this."

Derrick Marley Wins first NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the first-ever NPC William Bonac Classic Ghana Championship came off at the Silverbird Cinemas Accra Mall, with Derrick Marley being adjudged the Overall Winner.

Marley, aged 30, saw off competition from other equally well-built contenders to emerge as the Overall Winner of the bodybuilding contest on Saturday, November 6.

With his unmatched physique and gorgeous black body, he wowed the five judges from Amsterdam and South Africa and patrons of the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh