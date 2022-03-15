A Nigerian musician has wowed many people with his skill as he used his environment to make good music

With a Bluetooth speaker in his hand to give him beats, Dan Dizzy made a fun show for people at the University of Benin

Many people who reacted to his video complimented his skill as some touted him as the best freestyle rapper in Africa

A talented Nigerian musician and amazing freestyler, Dan Dizzy, has wowed many people with his on-the-spur-of-the-moment thinking when it comes to singing.

In a video shared on a verified Twitter page, the man was surrounded by a crowd of people who whipped out their camera phones as he sang for them.

Many people were wowed by his performance. Photo source: @iDanDizzy

Source: Twitter

Unscripted excellence

What amazed people was that his performance was unscripted as he sang about the people and things around him, using them to make music.

The crowd was wowed. He moved from one person to another, using things he could see about them to sing. When he approached a lady in a wine gown, he used her name and beauty to sing.

Dan Dizzy’s transitions were superb in that his video generated over 1,000 quoted replies on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

@Olaniyan2023 said:

"Jah bless your ten fingers bruh, you're loved."

@abbahmustaphaa2 said:

"This @iDanDizzy is the greatest freestyler in Africa his talent is rare."

@Joasef_official said:

"See freestyle nii, out of the world."

@frank_uriah said:

"Dandizzy sabi; make I no lie... 10 persons working inside that guy's brain. Sharp!"

@blocboyextreme said:

"Yo dandizzy shey u go come uniport after the strike? Make i host you."

