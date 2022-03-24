A video clip of a teacher dancing to an amapiano song has gone viral on social media and netizens are here for it

In the clip, one brave learner springs up and dances alongside his teacher while his classmates cheer them on

South Africans on social media are loving the energy in the viral clip and shared encouraging comments

A teacher has social media users vibing away after a video of him dancing in a classroom emerged on social media.

In the viral video, the teacher shows off his moves while an enticing amapiano song plays in the background.

A little boy also joins in on the fun and dances along with the talented teacher. The clip that was shared on Instagram by SA_vibez has Africans feeling some type of way.

Along with the video the cleaver caption was shared:

“If amapiano was a subject 1+1 =Vibes”

Social media users are loving the viral video

joe.jose50 said:

“No wonder SA people love to dance, it's part of their curriculum.“

charmie_misozi posted:

“That's what happens when your teacher was born in 2000.”

_precious_2k commented:

“Then everyone will be getting As in their reports.”

Man hilariously demonstrates how teachers dance to amapiano at school, SA is living for it

YEN.com.gh also reported that TikTok star Troy Sheperds left peeps thinking about their school days with a new video.

The young man, with over 1.8 million followers on the app, did a video of how teachers dance to amapiano music while at work.

He found a cool beat on the app and got to work. The dance portion of the clip starts with Troy walking with his hands behind his back before making slight arm and leg movements. He then goes on to display how students dance.

He referenced the famed Umlando Challenge in his short video and had social media users vibing along in the comments section.

Cyber citizens loved Sheperds' creativity

@queenar noticed some of the dance moves:

"Umlando!"

Maximis Jones shared:

"The matrics made the Grade 8s dance to some amapiano and the white teacher was actually killing it."

Biggie hilariously wrote:

"Dr Musa looks different here."

Mishca commented:

"Then you get me, the student-teacher who teaches the kids amapiano."

MA_GEE added:

"Goverment school teachers don't have tempo."

