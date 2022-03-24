A video of a woman doing the popular Trigger Challenge has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by SA Vibes on Facebook and shows the short woman bust the trendy dance moves as a man watches her

The gent pushed her aside in annoyance but Mzansi peeps showed love on the post as they shared positive comments

A video of a tiny woman doing the popular social media Trigger Challenge had SA online users intrigued and amused.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a short man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

A tiny woman's dance moves had peeps entertained. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lady does her thing as the man grows in annoyance and pushes her aside before the video ends.

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the video, with many showing the tiny dancer a lot of love. Check out some of their comments on the post:

Thalitha Hadebe said:

“Yes, girl.”

Mongeni Dube reacted:

“She looks happy kodwa.”

Shadreck Mkwezalamba commented:

“It’s the shaking for me.”

Xolane Molema replied:

“I'm only here for the Duvet cover ya Gucci.”

Tector Matibe responded:

“Will talk about the video later, where did u get that Gucci duvet.”

Ingcumba SD shared:

“The push and shove does it for me.”

Source: YEN.com.gh