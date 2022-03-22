Isaac Annin, a young man who graduated from Bekwai SDA Secondary in the Ashanti Region now sells vegetables

Although he dreams of becoming a media personality, Isaac says he has to do his current work to make a living

The fresh vegetables Isaac sells together with his brother Eric and deliver to different occasions through the number 0243112618

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young Ghanaian man called Isaac Annin sells at the Agbogbloshie Market in Accra to make a living for himself together with his brother, Eric Annin.

Narrating how he got into the business, Isaac tells YEN.com.gh that it all started after he graduated from Bekwai SDA Secondary School in the Ashanti Region in 2018.

"When I graduated, I decided to move to Accra and join my brother who was already in the business of selling vegetables at the market. I've been helping him since then and that's how we make a living," he indicated:

Isaac Annin who sells at Agbogbloshie market Photo credit: @wifiwrld

Source: Twitter

The gentleman who lives at Bubuashie and is known as Free Wifi on social media says he dreams of becoming a media personality but for now, selling vegetables is the means through which he has to survive.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He indicated:

"I started a blog once about entertainment and travel which are my top interests but I could not keep it going because there was no money coming from there and I had to focus on what will bring me income."

In a post on his Twitter handle @wifiwrld_, the gentleman said he supplies fresh farm products to people from different locations through delivery services.

"I’m ever ready to supply these vegetables to any food joint, it could be small or big restaurant but it should be close to Accra. kindly call my number let’s do business 0243112618," he indicated.

See his post below

French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé Shops at Makola Market on foot

In a separate story, Her Excellency, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana appears to have acclimatized to life in Ghana as thoroughly as the everyday Ghanaian.

Not long ago, the revered icon was at the crowded Makola Market in Accra to purchase some items for herself and also connect with the locals in a heartwarming manner.

The spectacle has won Anne Sophie a lot of admiration particularly on social media because such locations are rarely visited by respected icons in Ghana, let alone a foreigner.

Source: YEN.com.gh