A stranger has rewarded a lady's kindness to him in a huge way that left her amazed and stunned

The stranger had approached the lady at her shelter and requested to be given food as he was hungry

The kindhearted lady identified as Mariana quickly prepared the stranger and his company meal and gave them her last bread

A lady identified as Mariana has every reason to be happy as her dreams are now within reach, thanks to money given to her by a stranger.

The kindhearted stranger named Murphy is a journalist famed for showing kindness to random fellows after subjecting them to tests.

The kind stranger gave her wads of dollar bills Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @murphslife

Source: Instagram

Murphy, in a company of supposed friends, had called at a shelter where the lady lived and requested that she gave him food as he was hungry and had no money.

Mariana didn't hesitate to help them

Despite not knowing him before their meeting, the lady immediately set to work and prepared food not only for Murphy, but for his company as well.

A description in a video shared by Murphy capturing the incident explains that Mariana not only gave them all she had but her last bread.

While she made the meal, Murphy asked what her dreams were and she told him she would love to learn to read and write.

Murphy made her dream come true by dropping wads of dollars on her bed for study purposes and other needs.

In the clip, the overjoyed lady thanked the strangers and hinted that she would use part of the money in fixing the roof of her shelter.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the money Murphy gave the lady are willful donations from folks who have been following the kind works of the journalist and sought to support him.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Social media reactions

@storm_101_1 said:

"How she didn't even hesitate in offering you what she lil had to cook ❤️ first thing she thought after receiving the money was fixing her lil home."

@tonganog_420 said:

"People like this will always have a warm giving heart even if it’s their last, something some people here in the US wouldn’t understand. I love what you’re doing for these people and changing their lives, blessings on blessings my brotha."

@powersmom31 said:

"These videos are sometimes criticized for being filmed Ect…. But this shows goodness and what we could all do. No matter how big or small. Humanity is coming together and no one can stop it. Thank you for all you do."

@dee__love__ said:

"Your baby is going to be so blessed to have such amazing parents like you and Carolina. God bless you both always!"

