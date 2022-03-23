An Oyinbo man stunned a young Nigerian lady abroad after she accepted to allow him to open up to her because he claimed to be having a bad day and needed someone to talk to

For her gesture to a total stranger, the man gifted her $1,500 (GHc11,000+) cash on the spot quite to her amazement

His cash gift came as he learnt from the lady that she hadn't seen her family in Nigeria for the past 3 years due to a financial challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Content creator Zachery Dereniowski has been hailed on social media for his kind gesture to a young Nigerian lady abroad.

The Oyinbo man who is famed for showing kindness to random people approached the lady identified as Jennifer in what appears to be an eatery and introduced himself.

Jennifer was stunned by the gesture Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mdmotivator

Source: Instagram

Jennifer's kindness earned her cash

Upon enquiring about her name, he politely asked if he could share his thoughts with her as he was having a bad day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The young lady consented and he followed up by asking when last she saw her family.

Jennifer replied that it's been 3 years she travelled to Nigeria to see her people because she didn't have the financial wherewithal for the trip.

Zachery asked her how much it would cost and then gave the surprised lady $1,500 (N623k) from his wallet.

A video capturing the beautiful moment was shared on his Instagram page and got many people gushing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate the kind man

@moxyinmodigan said:

"@mdmotivator Love this! As an immigrant it isn't easy to see family frequently. The whole trip is expensive. Some of us don't even get to see family anymore before they die and it is sad because it is the cost, and not because we don't want to. Love you for this."

@michael.guilfoyle said:

"You make this grown man tear up or full blown cry almost every day. This is the energy we need in the world during these trying times."

@rb_clix said:

"Thank you @mdmotivator for doing this. I can’t express enough to let you know how happy this makes me to see another international student getting past their struggles. International students have it tough, we have our struggles and sometimes we don’t even have anyone to share them with. But you make this world a better place. Thanks for existing, Zachery."

@nitrothegod said:

"Man I’m Nigerian and you literally just gave her like half a million in our currency. You don’t know what that would do for her even if we told you

"Thanks Zach."

Sarkodie Pays GHc13K Medical Bills of 18-Month-Old Baby Detained at Ridge Hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has singlehandedly paid GHc13,000 to settle the medical bills of a baby stranded at the Ridge Hospital.

Little Rose Samira Sulley had suffered severe burns after she accidentally fell into hot water her mother was preparing for her bathe.

The 18-month-old baby underwent surgery at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana, to restore her life to normalcy.

Source: YEN.com.gh