Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed that he financed the education of a visually impaired man named Brown to become a journalist

The businessman uploaded a video giving some information about Brown's success story, and when they met with the CEO of the EIB Network Group, Bola Ray

Born in 1979, Brown became blind in 1983, but refused to give up on his dreams and is now a newsman

Businessman and philanthropist, Nana Kwame Bediako, has helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his life-long dream of becoming a journalist.

Popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, he financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar introduced Brown to his mentor, Bola Ray, the CEO of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment at the EIB IB office in Accra.

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man to Become a Journalist; Drops Touching Video Video credit: Nana Cheddar

Meeting Freedom Jacob Caesar

Born in 1979, Brown became visually impaired in 1983, but he didn't throw in the towel. Despite his predicament, he fought the odds while keeping hope alive.

Brown would later establish contact with Freedom Jacob Caesar 14 years later and inspired the businessman with his tenacity to attain his goals amid his challenges.

The founder of the Kwarleyz Group, an umbrella company that encompasses Wonda World Estates and other companies, later financed Brown's education.

With a resolve to attain his dream, Brown did not fail to make himself, financier, and his mentor proud. He is now a trained newsman.

Freedom Jacob Caesar uploaded a video of their encounter with Bola Ray on his Instagram account.

Watch the video below:

Nana Cheddar Turns One Leg man into CEO

In a related story, Freedom Jacob Caesar has set up ''One Leg'', a physically challenged man with a tricycle business to be self-dependent.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian philanthropist and visionary mentioned that he invested in the tricycle for One Leg to send a message out there that ''disability is not inability''.

According to the chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate and Petronia City Development Company, One Leg approached him a year ago and told him he wanted to buy a car to start a business.

Nana Cheddar Drops New Video of His Expensive Lamborghini

The businessman keeps inspiring the youth through his extraordinary leadership and distinguished service to society.

Caesar recently uploaded a video of his expensive Lamborghini parked inside his 5-star luxury serviced apartment hotel at Osu in Accra, Ghana.

The founder of the Kwarleyz Group, an umbrella company that encompasses Wonda World Estates and other companies, indicated that he put the deluxe whip there for the average Ghanaian.

