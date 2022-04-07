Nandi Hills parliamentary aspirant Wesley Kibet Kogo died in a grisly road accident on Thursday, April 7

He was heading to a talk show at KASS FM radio studio as he had indicated in his last Facebook post

Kogo recently tied the knot with his wife lover in a colourful traditional wedding known as raracio

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The family and supporters of Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo have been thrown into mourning following his sudden death in a grisly road accident in Kangemi, Nairobi.

Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo. Photo: Wesley Kogo.

Source: Facebook

The youthful politician was reportedly going for a talk show at KASS FM when the accident occurred.

TUKO.co.ke has compiled seven cute photos of the fallen aspirant which act as a good reflection of his life.

1. Born a leader

Wesley was undoubtedly born a leader. He was a student leader at the University of Eldoret in the 2014- 2015 academic year and he didn't stop there.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. People's project

A previous publication by the Daily Nation stated that Kogo was from a poor background and he managed to study through the support of well-wishers from his village.

The same report revealed that his campaigns were being funded by his people.

3. UDA diehard

The fallen aspirant did not shy away from being associated with DP William Ruto's party.

His intention was to run for the Nandi Hills MP seat under Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

4. Zealous Christian

Kogo was a religious person. He attributed his success to God and he would always mention His name in most of his posts.

He also believed in keeping good friends.

"Being a year older makes me stronger. Its been God's grace. Thank you friends for the birthday wishes. Life without friends is vanity. I treasure you guys," he wrote on his birthday.

5. Soft-spoken

From the first impression, one could judge Kogo as a polite man who was articulate.

6. Close friend of Oscar Sudi

Kogo was in the speed dial of Tinderet MP Oscar Sudi. A spot check through his profile showed that he shared many occasions with the legislature.

7. Good public speaker

Kogo's public speaking skills were tremendous. He would pull crowds at his political rally because he was a whizz at addressing the crowd. Gone too soon! May his soul rest in eternal peace like the champ he was.

Kisii MCA aspirant killed after arriving home

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Okari was killed after arriving at his home.

Okari, who was eying the Bombaba Borabu ward representative seat had travelled to Kisii from Nairobi in preparation for the ODM party nominations slated for April 7, before he was hacked to death.

The 38-year-old reportedly left Nairobi for Kisii on Friday, April 1. He arrived at his Bombamba home in Bomachoge Borabu on Sunday, April 3 at around 11 pm.

Source: YEN.com.gh