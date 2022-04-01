Osman Muhammed is a native of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where he started internet fraud at age 14

He joined the ''game'' in a desperate move to make money to support his family after his father suffered a stroke in 2007

The young man, who is now based in Barcelona in Spain, has recounted how it all started before he finally relocated to the European country

A young Ghanaian man resident in Barcelona in Spain, Osman Muhammed, has narrated how he started internet fraud, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'sakawa'.

According to him, life became hard for his family in Ghana after his father suffered a stroke in 2007. He said he had to resort to chatting with White people for money to support his parents.

Muhammed recalled that he was in class four at the Kumasi Barracks and Garrison Basic School in the Ashanti Region when things began to fall apart.

How Ghanaian Man Started ‘Sakawa’ at Age 14, He Consulted a Ritualist. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Starting internet fraud

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Muhammed disclosed that he joined the ''game'' at age 14.

He recounted that he made a lot of money from scamming people on the internet before misfortune struck as he lost everything.

Consulting a ritualist for help

Muhammed told DJ Nyaami that he had to consult a spiritualist to revive his trade, but it failed to yield a positive result.

''I was getting small coins from the white person I was chatting but after consulting the ritualist, the person blocked me. I then realised that path was not for me.''

Muhammed recounted how he finally decided to relocate to Europe.

