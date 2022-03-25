A physically challenged pupil at Anyaano M/A Primary B at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana has received an electric wheelchair

A pupil living with a physical disability at Anyaano M/A Primary B at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has received an electric wheelchair.

The eight-year-old whose name has been withheld is in level two in kindergarten in the Ghanaian school.

According to Kofi Adu Domfeh, a social media user who delivered the wheelchair to the youngster to aid his movement, the child has never walked in his eight years of existence.

Photos of a boy with a physical disability. Source: Kofi Adu Domfeh

Source: Facebook

Kofi Adu Domfeh presented the mobility aid to the child on behalf of Ghanaian journalist Seth Kwame Boateng after the child's educator reached out about the boy's situation.

How it all started

In a Facebook post, Seth Kwame Boateng, an award-winning media personality, recounted how he learned about the child's heart-wrenching plight.

''Last week, a former classmate, Vero, sent me this message, 'Good morning Seth, I'm Veronica your classmate at KASS and am a teacher at Anyaano M/A Primary B, Moshie Zongo Kumasi.

''There's a boy in my school who is in KG 2 and cannot walk and needs a wheelchair please can you help him for us?'' he recalled.

Boateng recounted that he had one electric wheelchair chair left ''so I quickly dispatched it to my elder brother a.k.a Chairman, Kofi Adu Domfeh to be sent to this boy. Today he delivered and I am so touched,'' he said.

Silent joy amid cheers

In a video that has raked in over 2,000 views at the time of writing this report, the minor can be seen rushing out of a class to sit on his gift.

Even though there was no expression of joy on his face, he heaped a massive sigh of relief as he finally sat on the wheelchair and drove it.

His educators and mates were, however, happy for him as they erupted with joy at the beginning of the footage.

Meanwhile, Seth Kwame Boateng has appealed for financial assistance to purchase more wheelchairs to help persons with disability.

Read his account and watch the videos below.

