Meet 45-Year-Old Man Who Lives Like a Woman, Has Wife and 4 Kids

Samuel Minani, better known as Baby, started dressing as a woman during a civil war to avoid being targeted by mobs

After the war, the father of four decided to keep acting like a woman, and his wife supported the decision

Baby, who hares clothes with his wife, said men used to make moves on him thinking he was a woman

A 45-year-old man who is married and has four kids has opened up about what led him to live like a woman.

Samuel Minani, alias Baby, has a wife and four kids but wears women's clothes. Photos: Africamx.

Samuel Minani, alias Baby, from Burundi, said he started dressing and talking like a woman 25 years ago.

“I was not born this way. I changed slowly.”

Switching to women’s clothing

According to Baby, he decided to start wearing women’s clothing during a civil war in the country as gangs were targeting men, and the decision saved his life.

“I heard a voice from the heart telling me to dress up like a woman. Then, one day, the perpetrators knocked on my door, looking for the man of the house.

But I told them only women lived there, and when they searched the house, they did not find the man and left.”

After the incident, Baby decided to live like a woman, an aspect that confused fellow men.

“Previously, fellow men would fall in love with me, but most people now know I am not a woman” he told Afrimax.

Baby’s wife speaks

While asserting that they are not lesbians, Baby’s wife, Irambona Denyse, noted that he fully satisfies her needs, including conjugal rights, despite living like a woman.

“That is why we have a big family.”

Denyse said they fell in love and started living together before he changed, noting that they now share a wardrobe.

“We all wear the same clothes- no one has their clothes. Everyone wears whatever they want."

She added that she feels good walking with him in public, including going to church.

Asked how he feels about his gender, Baby said:

“Physically, I'm a man, but mentally I am a woman.”

Baby said he initially faced criticism, but the neighbours got used to seeing him in women’s clothes.

