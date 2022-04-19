A video showing the happy times of Dr David Heward Mills has popped up days after his death

It appeared he was full of life while at work and at home judging by how he was bubbly while having fun

Dr David Heward Mills died on Friday, April 16, 2022, at the age of 31 and it sparked reactions on social media

A series of videos showing snippets of the life of late Dr David Heward Mills has popped up on social media days after his sudden death under unknown circumstances.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, late Dr Mills was seen beaming with smiles and was dancing at every given chance.

He appeared to be a very lively person even at work and when he stepped out to have fun with his friends in his free time.

One part of the video showed late Dr David Heward Mills dancing his heart out in what looked like a restaurant with some friends. He appeared to be very excited during that time and almost slipped.

Another part of the video showed the 31-year-old medical doctor in his work clothes with his tag on his chest while dancing in what looked like his living room.

In yet another snippet, Dr Mills was seen dancing his heart out when he got off work as he was seen with a backpack.

First Son Of Bishop Dag Heward Mills Reported Dead In USA

News reached YEN.com.gh on April 16, 2022 and indicated that the first child and son of popular man of God, Bishop Dag Heward Mills known as David Heward-Mills had passed away.

The son of the Light House Chapel International founder is said to have died in the United States of America. Events leading to his death or the cause of his death are still unknown.

The 31 year old son of the founder of the popular televangelist was a Medical Doctor living and working in the United States of America.

Dr Mills' death was announced by the church in a communication on Saturday, April 16.

