A Nigerian man and media personality, Gbenmga Samuel-Wemimo, on Sunday, April 10, went on Twitter to narrate how a relationship almost took his life.

In 2002, he went to see a lady he was dating at the Polytechnic of Ibadan. When he got to school, she was busy so he had to rest somewhere close to her class.

I rented a house for her

The man said that though he was just 22 years old then, he was the one sponsoring the lady’s education. He also helped the girl with WAEC and paid her school fees.

When she got admission, Gbenga paid her house rent and furnished it. Their picture together was in the lady’s room as a show of their relationship.

While waiting, Gbenga ordered a drink and soon started throwing up. It became serious that he landed in the hospital.

Her lover poisoned me

The man later found out that the person she was cheating with was the one who poisoned him. When Gbenga confronted the lady with the truth, she could not deny it.

Years after relieving the story, he was grateful he never allowed his anger to make him do something that would harm the lady’s life.

@ChinedumIdenyi2 said:

"No matter how good a girl is, don't expect her to be faithful. With this, you shouldn't put more than necessary. You shouldn't give your all. Don't make effort to save a girl from poverty; it's enough to give her useful guidance, but don't put much of your resources."

@mejela99 said:

"Wow thank God I’m not late to this, so inspiring. I wish one Lekan can see my tweet n forgive. Met lekan in a Lagos bus, shortly we became friends,visited me at the university in Delta, showered me with love but I failed him, not cheating, I was too young. And He cursed me."

@olalekan_20028 said:

"This story make me remember my ex girlfriend, I borrowed money to finance her education for like 2 years then, the day we had an argument and I made mention "after what I did for you " the girl told me did I collect any from you at gun point, that statement made me cry that day o."

