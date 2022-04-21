Mixed reactions have trailed a video of three police officers helping a lady fix her car problem on the road

The kindhearted officers left their duties to replace the lady's flat tyre on the road in Effurun, Delta state

While many netizens hailed the officers of the law for coming to the lady's aid, just as some had reservations about it

Three police officers have become a social media topic after being spotted in a trending video helping a lady replace her flat tyre.

A video capturing the heartwarming gesture which happened in Effurun, Delta state was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

In the short clip, two policemen took turns fixing the car tyre problem while the third officer monitored their activity from the side of the whip.

Relieved by the unexpected help she received, the woman in a long dress is seen hands akimbo as she watches them replace the flat tyre.

The officers' kind act earned them the admiration of many Nigerians on social media. There were, however those who weren't moved by the police officers's deed.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@tinywale said:

"Dem fit still help her finish and arrest her ! Nigeria Police can’t be trusted."

@noble_samalex said:

"It might be one of their senior officer (madam) .....Cos This can't be Nigeria police."

@nutrition4kids_ng said:

"This is what the police force are meant to do , helping citizens anyway they can sadly we don't have many of them doing that."

@sweetboynimi said:

"Some once helped me with their battery to jump start my ride … Not all of them are bad literally."

@meekfashionxl01 said:

"Lol it a clear view ,one of the police men don dey collect number for one side because the lady get nice behind from a far view.... police help you in this country hmmm....it something that it free we are now paying for it' those 404 can't do anything for free in #NG."

Source: YEN.com.gh