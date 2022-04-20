A video of a couple's colourful wedding in Kumasi has popped up online leaving many in love with them

The couple who wore very beautiful kente on their special day are seen having fun as they danced at the ceremony

While the video stirred talk about the age difference between the groom and bride, many have pointed out that age does not matter in marriage

A Ghanaian couple, identified as the Ennisons, has gone viral after a video from their colourful wedding ceremony surfaced online.

YEN.com.gh understands Mr and Mrs Ennison tied the knot in a kente-themed ceremony held in Kumasi sometime in March.

In a video shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, the groom and his bride are seen dressed in the same brightly-coloured kente.

The couple dance intimately while embracing each other at their wedding. At a point, the video showed the lady who had changed into a green-coloured outfit giving her backside to the groom to grind but he seemed to be shying away.

The later part of the video showed the couple with two beautiful children who held each other's hands.

Ghanaians talk about age differences in marriages

The video has sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Many have suggested that despite the visible age difference between the two, they are a fine couple. For many of them, the main concern should be their happiness and not age.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments on the video below:

mzz_akosuacutie said:

"Age doesn't matter we settle where we find peace ❤️ congratulations to them ."

lady.mle said:

"We go were we find peace and happiness. Congratulations to them."

naa_kaale.y said:

"Peace of mind and happiness is everything."

asaregodsent said:

"Of course age is not a problem but when u enter u go see that too much age difference is a problem."

awuramah_cypres said:

"Happiness is the most important thing✊you people can talk too much."

that_galcalledab said:

"Old man or young man they all cheat, rather go in for an old rich man than a poor young cheater."

mzz_boss_ said:

"They look beautiful together."

