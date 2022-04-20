Afia Pokua, a benevolent Ghanaian lady has distributed food items to underprivileged community members at Nyameaniwa in the Central Region

Although the food items appeared to be a lot, the young lady described it as the 'little' she could do to help

Many Ghanaians who saw the beautiful pictures from the donation exercise blessed the lady for undertaking the exercise

A kindhearted Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter as Afia Pokua (realvim) with the handle @real_vim is warming the hearts of many social media users with a beautiful gesture she made.

Sharing pictures on her personal handle, the benevolent young woman shared how she went to a small town named Nyameaniwa in the Central Region to distribute food items to some underprivileged people.

Although the items looked substantial in amount, Afia described it as a 'small gesture' indicating that as little as it is, it was able to make a great difference.

You don't have to be rich to help others. Even the smallest gesture will change someone's situation. From Jukwaa to Nyameaniwa in CR to donate.

How Ghanaians are celebrating her

Below were some of the interesting thoughts shared in the comment section of the post.

@OhenebaKwakuOk1 said:

Been following you for a while now, I love your works. A true definition of humanity. You’re a great woman

@rkhudjo mentioned:

Thank you , God will earnestly bless you with more to extend to Ghana.

@MPaintsil indicated:

Please how can I join your team...? Will love to be part.

See the post below

21-year-old Wesley Girls' High School Alumnus on a Quest to help Underprivileged Children

In another powerful story, a selfless Ghanaian young lady realized her calling at a tender age in life and that urge never went away until she made the decision to fully embrace it.

Kezia Asiedua Sanie, a 21-year-old young lady, together with some friends set out to start a project that would come to the rescue of needy children in the community and they have not looked back since.

Something that started with the young ladies putting together their provisions in Wesley Girls' High School has grown into a fully-fledged NGO called 'For The Future Ghana (FTF Ghana)'.

