Police officer Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko has embarked on another kind deed by donating a wheelchair to a physically challenged woman

He undertook the kind deed to aid the 54-year-old woman's mobility at home and perform other activities

The kind junior officer plans to embark on similar benevolent projects to help the poor, especially people living with disabilities

Everyone deserves help, especially the deprived. And Ghanaian police officer Lance Corporal Simon Ekpeagba Agbeko has once again shown kindness to a physically challenged woman.

Charlotte Anyitei, age 54, became paralysed at age six after a complicated medical procedure that left her in a sorry state.

German-based Lord's Peace Foundation has donated a wheelchair to the 'disabled' woman via the junior police officer who is with the Accra Regional Police Command.

The mobility aid will help lessen her challenge with moving around at home and undertaking other activities with ease.

Call on government

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Lance Corporal Agbeko urged the government and the public to support the underprivileged in society to help ameliorate their plight. He further revealed that he has other projects in the pipeline to help the deprived.

''I don't plan on what do to. I follow what God tells me. This is like a calling and I find fulfillment in doing it. I'm happy when others are happy.

''I'll urge the government and other good people in society to help,'' he said.

Previous benevolent acts

The police officer is known for his benevolent projects toward the poor, especially persons living with disabilities.

Lance Corporal Agbeko has fixed broken bridges and poor roads in Accra in the past to prevent road accidents.

Police Officer Grabs Humanitarian Award

Meanwhile, Lance Corporal Agbeko has received another humanitarian award as the Best Civil Servant for the year 2021 from the Humanitarian Global Awards.

The 2021 edition of the Humanitarian Awards Global took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the theme Celebrating Changemakers.

Humanitarian Awards Global is organised every year to recognise and celebrate individuals, volunteer leaders, NGOs, companies, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals for their enormous contributions to society.

